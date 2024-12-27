Ms. Marvel’s X-Men Future Teased in Cryptic Update

Timeslide #1, by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli, has dropped some major teases for 2025. Cable and Bishop battle an enemy out to rewrite mutant history, traveling to the past and future in order to save their people. At one point, they are taken by X-Man Bronze to see a list of events that are going to happen, one of which has a major teaser for Ms. Marvel: “Ms. Marvel Second Genesis.” Ms. Marvel also makes an appearance in the book, and this appearance actually ties into the term “Second Genesis”.

Ms. Marvel is one of the biggest comic characters created in the 2010s, and her popularity has soared since actress Iman Vellani began playing her in the MCU. Vellani is a massive Ms. Marvel fan, having written several Ms. Marvel comics. The MCU version of Ms. Marvel has had a major effect on the character, as well, with her comic version being revealed as a mutant, just like in the MCU. This change seems tied into the upcoming tease, as “Second Genesis” is a term that X-Men fans are no stranger to.

Ms. Marvel May Be Heading to the X-Men’s Past

Early in Timeslide #1, Cable and Bishop find themselves in the past, watching the battle between Dark Phoenix and the X-Men. However, they notice something there that is very much out of place – Ms. Marvel is alongside the team battling Dark Phoenix. The issue establishes that Vacuna, the time-eating villain Cable and Bishop are chasing, has caused some changes to the timestream and that could be enough to explain away this anachronistic moment. However, the book later revealing the “Ms. Marvel Second Genesis” tease shows that this event isn’t as out of place as it seems.

“Second Genesis” is the title of 1974’s Giant-Size X-Men #1, which introduced the second incarnation of the team. This is the X-Men team that became sales titans – Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Colossus – and would lead into the “Dark Phoenix Saga”, when Jean Grey became the host for the all-powerful cosmic force. This fact shows that seeing Ms. Marvel in the past battling Dark Phoenix isn’t something that stemmed from time manipulation but is pointing to her perhaps going back in time and spending time with the X-Men in the past.

Ms. Marvel has been spending a lot of time on the X-Men side of things since coming out as a mutant. However, her mutant powers, which most assume would be the energy powers that she exhibited in the MCU, still haven’t appeared in the comic. Ms. Marvel’s second genesis could see this finally happening and what better place to learn about her powers than with the X-Men? As far as it goes, going back in time and learning about her powers from the X-Men or yesteryear is the coolest way for that to happen.

Ms. Marvel has a history with Cyclops – the teen version of the X-Men leader was a member of the Champions while he was in the present – so spending time with a past version of him – who does have his memories of her behind a psychic block at this time – wouldn’t be strange for her. The X-Men of the Second Genesis days were all about training and teamwork, making them the perfect team to teach Kamala Khan about being a mutant. Kamala seeking out one of her best friends to teach her about her powers is an excellent idea.

Ms. Marvel in the Past Is a Golden Idea

Ms. Marvel has quite a history with Marvel teams. She’s been an Avenger, reformed the Champions as a teen team, worked with the Inhumans, and helped the X-Men in their battles against Orchis. If her teased “Second Genesis” takes her back to the old days of the X-Men – helping them in their early battles against foes like the Sentinels and Magneto and getting a front-row seat for the Dark Phoenix – this is a golden opportunity. Ms. Marvel is a superhero fangirl, and watching her interact with the greatest team of X-Men during their most famous adventure is perfect for her as a character.