WandaVision Fans Love Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn's MTV Awards Speech
The MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off on Sunday, bringing accolades to a number of high-profile movies and TV shows from the past year. Arguably the biggest winner for the night was Disney+'s WandaVision, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe series bringing home a number of awards. Among these was the trophy for Best Fight, between Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Olsen and Hahn — who also won individual trophies for the night — both accepted the award in person, with an acceptance speech that quickly set Marvel Twitter ablaze.
BEST ACCEPTANCE SPEECH EVER IDC pic.twitter.com/W2HmLVQbYY— best of elizabeth olsen (@eolsenarchive) May 17, 2021
The speech had a lot for fans to process, between Olsen and Hahn joking that they love each other so much that they should've won "Best Kiss", the duo recreating their fighting styles without visual effects, and the pair also highlighting their stunt doubles for helping bring the scene to life. The moment — as well as just Olsen and Hahn's presence at the event — captivated Marvel fans, who quickly took to Twitter to celebrate it all. Here are just a few of those responses.
WHAT ARE THEY DOINGGGGG https://t.co/lq4N0KaZ8N— ☾ (@1980PSION) May 17, 2021
they are the best thing ever https://t.co/TdcRvLaGrW— sofia (@soffacorn) May 17, 2021
I SCREAMED MY BABIES LIZZIE AND KATHRYN, DESERVED pic.twitter.com/nIk8zQVvKe— Lorr ➐ (@themmonster) May 17, 2021
lizzie and kathryn have the best chemistry— aaron (@Iokiwidow) May 17, 2021
elizabeth olsen and kathryn hahn hugging and celebrating wandavision winning best show. I love the love those two have for each other. they’re too pure. pic.twitter.com/aRUrgq5kGJ— alias - Elizabeth Olsen MTV Award Winner (@itsjustanotherx) May 17, 2021
MY FAVOURITE PEOPLE JUST WON AN AWARD TOGETHER TEACH ME HOW TO BREATHE I LOVE THEM. THEY'RE BOTH SO AWKWARD THIS COULD NOT GET ANY BETTER https://t.co/zGQ8mwNzQ6— kira (@thequeerbestie) May 17, 2021
i’m so in love with them it’s not even funny https://t.co/gXoNohKgeW— willow ₊˚. (@lxcygraybaird) May 17, 2021
…we should’ve won best kiss?? https://t.co/90kbTTww5i pic.twitter.com/7p3JzQCig8— peter pantsuit | LOT SPOILERS (@avalancealotsc) May 17, 2021
the way lizzie says “not here” I CAN’T https://t.co/TdcRvLaGrW— sofia (@soffacorn) May 17, 2021