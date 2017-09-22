Fan Creates Amazing Thunderbolts Netflix Poster Using MCU Characters

With The Punisher coming to Netflix and Elektra having just appeared in The Defenders fans are clamoring to see the anti-hero team Thunderbolts come to the small screen and one fan has made an amazing poster to give us a taste of what an Netflix/MCU Thunderbolts movie might look like.

Over on the Marvel Studios subreddit, user phoenixinthaw shared their take on what a Netflix Thunderbolts movie might look like using existing MCU characters. The poster features Elektra (Elodie Yung,) Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna,) Punisher (Jon Bernthal,) and General “Thunderbolt” Ross (William Hurt, along with a bit of fan-casting of Nathalie Emmanuel as Blade’s daughter Fallon Grey. Check out the image below.

Phoenixinthaw doesn’t stop at making the poster, though. The fan also has an idea of what the movie’s plot should cover: “Dealing with fallout due to a breach at The Raft, “Thunderbolt” Ross blackmails a group of anti-heroes to unofficially suppress a military experiment gone awry involving ancient vampiric myth. Their paths cross with the deadly Fallon Grey, who blames General Ross and his classified operation for the disappearance of her father, Blade.”

The suggested plot for this fan-conceived film is in line with the general theme of Marvel’s comic book Thunderbolts. While the team’s roster has changed a few times since its creation in 1997, the Thunderbolts consists mostly of reformed supervillains. Villain Baron Helmut Zemo created the original Thunderbolts out of members of the Masters of Evil and had them pose as superheroes following the presumed deaths of the Avengers, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. However, Zemo’s plan to use success to gain the secrets of the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. for criminal gain fell apart when the real heroes suddenly returned. Zemo exposed the team’s real identities, but that too backfired on him when many on the team turned on him and decided to pursue becoming heroes for real.

While other redditors pointed out that Fallon Grey doesn’t actually exist in the Marvel Universe since the Blade the Hunter book slated to introduce her hasn’t come to fruition and with The Punisher not yet out there are no actual plans to bring Thunderbolts to the screen. But this fan art has given a taste of what it could be like and we’re sure fans will want this now more than ever.

