New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ IMAX Poster Released

The Wasp takes center stage in a new IMAX poster for Marvel’s forthcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp, which evokes the glorious excess of ’90s comic covers.

The Wasp, who without powers proved herself to be a badass in the previous movie, seems to be taking center stage in much of this one. A recent TV spot showed her squaring off with The Ghost, one of the movie’s villains.

The prismatic poster is available exclusively to fans who go to see the film in IMAX on opening night. You can get tickets here.

In the film, as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

The tech Ghost uses in the film will necessitate Ant-Man and Wasp’s various abilities to take her down. Ant-Man and The Wasp producer Stephen Broussard gave a few more details in regards to Marvel’s latest villain at a recent set visit attended by ComicBook.com

“Hannah John-Kamen has been announced for playing a new interpretation of Ghost which was a classic character created by Bob Layton which was primarily an Iron Man villain based on tech based on light,” Broussard said. “He had this suit in the comics, and in the comics Ghost was a character of mystery. You didn’t really know the alter ego of that person. You didn’t know their real name.

While there are obviously some changes from the comics in regards to the character, the powers pretty much stayed the same, albeit with some modern tweaks.

“The power set is the same and the look is actually pretty classic,” Broussard said. “It’s a reinterpretation but like a modernization. Our design team does a great job. When you think of Ghost you think of the hood. You think of the white suit and everything like that and Hanna wears it very well. She’s awesome. She’s really, really badass.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

