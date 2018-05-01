8 Reasons We’re Excited for the New Avengers

In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War‘s record-breaking opening weekend, Marvel Comics stands ready to sate the hunger of fans looking for more epic Avengers tales while waiting for the sequel in 2019. Earth’s mightiest heroes are being relaunched in a new series from writer Jason Aaron and artist Ed McGuinness. The first issue, Avengers #1, is out this Wednesday, perfectly placed between the film’s opening weekend and the upcoming Free Comic Book Day festivities.

While the previous era of Avengers stories, concluded in the weekly event “No Surrender”, will be missed, we couldn’t be more excited for this new phase of adventures. Marvel Comics has really outdone themselves with their plans for this story and behind the scenes. Here are the eight biggest reasons why we’re excited for Avengers #1 this week.

An Absolutely Essential Lineup

There are few Marvel Comics teams that don’t feel right without certain characters. Look at the long histories of the X-Men and Defenders, and you’ll find that while certain figures reappear, there’s no one hero that feels truly necessary to the titles. That’s not the case for the Avengers though. Before DC Comics branded their trinity of heroes, Marvelites already knew exactly who formed the heart of Avengers Mansion: Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. These three have carried over as the essential components of the team in movies and the Ultimate universe as well. Their return to prominence alongside a few other major Avengers, like Black Panther and Captain Marvel, make this lineup already appear iconic. It certainly has the pedigree to go down in history as an essential run in the team’s long history.

With Some Fun Surprises

Featuring the exact same characters as the heart of a team runs the risk of becoming tedious though — just look at Justice League during the New 52. There has to be some surprise inclusions, like Justice and Firestar during the classic Kurt Busiek run. This team has selected its wildcard members well. That starts with Robbie Reyes, the newest Ghost Rider. Reyes’ introduction to Marvel Comics added some much needed life (and a real hot hotrod) to the franchise. This young gun is accompanied by the likes of Doctor Strange, a common cameo figure, but not a regular Avenger. She-Hulk’s recent transformation is also bound to mix up her role in the team. Together these three should mix up dynamics and keep the series very interesting.

Marvel Comics’ Biggest Writer

Jason Aaron is the current top dog writer at Marvel Comics. If there were any doubts, the final issue of The Mighty Thor must have put them to rest. Not only does the man have a massive following, but he consistently delivers the most epic stories from the publisher. His interest in Marvel Comics history is only exceeded by how well he reinterprets and expands it. Aaron is a true double-threat capable of fleshing out old stories while building entire new mythologies. That’s exactly what Avengers needs at the moment in order to craft a spin on the take that is both iconic and current. We have no doubt that Aaron can deliver.

Accompanied by a Top Artist

It doesn’t matter how good a script may be, if there’s not an artist capable of executing it. Fans should have no fears in this matter as Ed McGuinness prepares to interpret the Marvel universe through his unique eyes. He brings one of the most energetic styles in superhero comics to the table, interpreting conversations with as much lightning as an actual battle with Mjolnir. McGuinness capably produces the most memorable versions of characters drawn for more than 50 decades, and ought to provide some classic moments early in the series. There’s a reason that McGuinness has remained a big name in comics and that’s because he always delivers.

An Enormous Threat From the Past

Earth’s mightiest heroes require a villain worthy of that moniker, and the first big bad in Avengers is one of the biggest they will have ever encountered. As established in Marvel Legacy #1 last year, a 2,000-foot tall Celestial corpse lies beneath Earth’s crust, and more are coming for revenge. These classic Jack Kirby creations have more power in their thumbs than most superheroes dare to dream of. In order to combat just one of these behemoth, god-like creatures, the Avengers will need their best people and a lot of luck. It’s an antagonist guaranteed to make for explosive battles and big stakes.

Fought by the Very First Avengers

The other half of the equation from Marvel Legacy #1 are the ancient heroes who killed the first Celestial to threaten Earth, the very first Avengers. These characters include known quantities like Thor and the Phoenix Force, as well as prehistoric iterations of Black Panther, Iron Fist, and Ghost Rider. They haven’t been seen since their introduction, but Avengers #1 will dig deeper into their fossilized narrative, one that should inspire heroism across the ages.

A Great Starting Point for New Fans

This issues doesn’t just have a “#1” on its cover, it embodies the true spirit of a first issue. Everything from the familiar heroes to the introduction of the team is designed to help bring new readers aboard the Avengers train. Even fans of Avengers: Infinity War ought to be able to pick up this issue and find everything they need in order to keep reading. It is an issue that could not have come at a better time, and will provide a great starting point for comics readers to hook their friends and family.

And Lots to Love for Old Fans

That shouldn’t discourage die-hard Marvel Comics fans though. This is still a series steeped in the history of the Marvel universe and its many heroes. A great starting point doesn’t reflect a clean slate as reflected by the ancient Avengers also featured in the first issue. Avengers #1 offers the current versions of Marvel’s greatest heroes together, providing long-time readers a chance to see Captain America again each month, while also seeing how Robbie Reyes has fared without a series. Avengers #1 really is a #1 issues with something for everyone.