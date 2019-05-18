New Avengers: Endgame Images Feature Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, and More

Now that the spoiler tag has been lifted by the Russo Brothers, fans are getting more and more official images from the epic finale to Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios recently released a slew of new images as the film enters its third weekend in theaters, and they will get you hyped up all over again. In fact, you’re probably just going to want to go see it again, something Marvel definitely hopes will happen, but even if you don’t, you can at least enjoy some high quality looks at your favorite moments and characters from the much talked about film.

Marvel Studios released 7 gorgeous new photos from the film, and most of them come from the action-packed final battle between Thanos and his forces and the returning heroes. That includes the first image, which shows the heroes side rushing into battle. You see Iron Man leading the charge in the air as Spider-Man, Falcon, Star-Lord, War Machine, Rescue, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Rocket Raccoon, Giant Man, and Valkyrie soar behind him. You also see more heroes running on the ground alongside Asgardians, the armies of Wakanda, and more.

The second photo gives us an up-close look of some of Marvel’s female heroes ready to throw down, including Shuri, Mantis, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Rescue, and Valkyrie. The third photo expands on this moment, giving us a wider shot that shows those heroes joined by Nebula, Wasp, Gamora, and Okoye.

Next, we see the moment Tony Stark finally comes around and decides to help the Avengers, reuniting with Steve Rogers and giving him back his shield. Last but not least is a close-up of Thanos as he looks out at the heroes who stand between him and the new Infinity Gauntlet, and you can check out all the photos above.

The official description for Endgame can be found below.

The next set of photos takes us back to that incredible moment where Doctor Strange’s portals open up to reveal our returning heroes and the forces they brought along with them, and puts Scarlet Witch, Korg, Valkyrie, and Miek in the spotlight. We then see another close-up shot of Captain America as Thor, Hulk, Rocket, Iron Man, Okoye, Black Panther, and more are ready to fight alongside him.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.