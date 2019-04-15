Epic New AVENGERS: ENDGAME Poster Reveals Teams, Hidden Ant-Man

The massive marketing push for Avengers: Endgame continues as Odeon releases their cinema-specific posters for the upcoming blockbuster. As the theater chain did with its Avengers: Infinity War posters last year, the posters are split into multiple pieces to create a larger, interconnected panoramic shot. It should come as no surprise that the Endgame posters don’t feature any of the dusted heroes, characters the studio continues to withhold from marketing.

Looming large outside of the Avengers facility in upstate New York, the posters potentially tease the smaller teams the overall group will break off into during the events of the film. On one side, you have a squad that’s led by Captain America (Chris Evans) that includes Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and a hidden Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) standing on the end of Hawkeye’s bow.

On the other half of the poster, the squad is led by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and includes Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Nebula (Karen Gillan), War Machine (Don Cheadle), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as he apparently continues to hang out in the Hulkbuster armor.

Though the overwhelming majority of the poster is desaturated, areas of the poster are highlighted in red, the same as some of the shots in the film’s television spots. As with the Marvel Studios title card that’s been included in the teasers, the Avengers “A” logo can be seen dusting away into the air, a shot representative of the now-infamous snap of Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

