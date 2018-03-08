New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Shown At Annual Investor Meeting

Disney rolled out a brand new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War its annual investor meeting.

While details of the trailer have not yet been revealed, it should be releasing sooner than later with the marketing train for Avengers: Infinity War being in full swing. The trailer was shown Thursday morning in Houston, Texas.

The new trailer would arrive on the heels of Entertainment Weekly rolling out their Infinity War centric covers for a magazine loaded with details of the film and just after several toys and collectibles hit shelves in stores. Little by little, looks at the gigantic Marvel Cinematic Universe ensemble flick have been rolling out.

Furthermore, a look at Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet to hurl a moon at the Avengers was released, after being shown in the first look at Avengers: Infinity War shown at Disney’s D23 Expo and San Diego Comic Con.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

“Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige,” the new synopsis goes on. “Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, and Stan Lee are executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

