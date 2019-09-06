New Fantastic Four Rumor Could Reveal Marvel’s Plans for Doctor Doom

There are rumors about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how they plan to introduce characters such as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. And while Kevin Feige likely has a master plan in place, that’s not stopping speculation about how the mutants or Marvel’s First Family will enter the franchise. But it sounds like there might be a road map in place for one of Marvel’s most iconic villains, one who could play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time.

According to a new report for MCU Cosmic, Marvel is looking toward the introduction of Doctor Doom, and it will not be in the Fantastic Four movies like we’ve previously seen. After all, Doom has been the villain of every Fantastic Four film thus far, including the unreleased Roger Corman movie from the early ’90s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fantastic Four have no shortage of epic villains including Galactus, Annihilus, Fin Fang Foom, Mole Man, Wizard, the Super-Skrull, and many more. Using their first film appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take on one of these foes could help set up Doom as a major presence in the franchise, leaving the character open to take a major role in various films.

It’s unlikely that Marvel Studios will introduce these characters anytime soon, as Kevin Feige previously explained.

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Feige explained during an interview with Variety.

He also explained to ComicBook’s own Brandon Davis that he’s excited to get these characters back with Marvel Studios, but his tone made it clear that they are not rushing their introduction anytime soon.

But there’s also the possibility that Legion showrunner Noah Hawley could tackle the character now that he’s finished with his X-Men TV series, though it’s not clear the status of that project as he moves on to different things.

“I mean, where it stands is now that the movie is done and Legion is done and I’ve taken a little time off because someone told me there was this word ‘vacation,’ which means you don’t work, which sounded really interesting to me,” Hawley shared with Deadline when asked about the status of the project. “But you know, I need to circle back to them and announce that I would love to make it and figure out if that’s something that is possible. Whether or not they already have a plan in place for what to do with those characters or whether they’re open to my kind of vision for what to do with those characters. But it’s sort of on me right now to go push them, which I will do as soon as I come up for air.”

We’ll find out what Marvel has planned for the Fantastic Four AND Doctor Doom as Marvel Studios’ plans for the future get finalized.