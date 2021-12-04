New Hawkeye Promo Pays Tribute to Echo

The third episode of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+ on Wednesday and featured the origin story of Maya Lopez AKA Echo, who is being played by newcomer Alaqua Cox. Fans are already obsessed with the character, who will soon be getting her own spin-off on the streaming site. Marvel Studios clearly knows Maya is a new fan-favorite because their latest Hawkeye promo is all about the vigilante.

“She has a clear mission, and nothing will stand in her way. Start streaming episode three of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye now, only on @DisneyPlus,” the officially Hawkeye account wrote on Instagram. You can check out the video below:

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox recently told a reporter from Variety. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

Cox revealed in an interview last month that she was working a warehouse job in Milwaukee when friends found out Marvel had a casting call for a Deaf Native American character.

“It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do,” Cox told People Magazine ahead of Hawkeye‘s premiere. “[My friends] saw the casting call looking for a Native American actress and female Deaf actress,” she added. “It just matched so perfectly, so I decided to go for it. I had never seen anybody on the screen that maybe looked like me … deaf, an amputee.”

In a piece in a recent issue of D23 Magazine (via The Direct), Cox says she initially arrived to set nervous because it was her first day as a professional actor. As it turns out, both Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld had learned some American Sign Language (ASL), and that quickly put the fresh MCU star at ease.

“It was such an honor to work with them both. I think they are spectacular actors, and I have learned a lot from watching them work behind the scenes… I remember meeting Jeremy on my first day of work on-set; I was a nervous wreck, as this was my very first acting job. He then complimented me in American Sign Language (ASL), which comforted me,” Cox said in the magazine. “Hailee also spelled out her name to me in ASL at the studio where we were doing our stunt training sessions. I thought it was sweet of them putting in efforts to learn basic ASL to communicate with me. It means a lot to me as a Deaf person.”

The first three episodes of Hawkeye are currently streaming on Disney+.