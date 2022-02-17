Iron Fist: Everybody’s Loving the New Living Weapon

At last, Marvel’s new Iron Fist has arrived. Wednesday, Iron Fist #1 from Alyssa Wong and Michael Yg hit the shelves at comic stores around the world and it’s garnering significant buzz. Enough so, the Living Weapon started to trend by Wednesday afternoon. As it turns out, most people are loving the change.

“It’s an incredible honor to introduce a new Iron Fist to the Marvel Universe. I’m excited to delve into the comic’s rich mythos and build on it,” Wong told ComicBook.com when the series was announced. “What does it mean for someone to take up the mantle of the Iron Fist right now, today? As a newcomer, how does one interact with legacy, and how does one honor it while forging a new path?”

“Working for Marvel is a dream come true, yet it was beyond any dream to be trusted to carry the legacy of Iron Fist,” Michael YG added. “It is such an exciting new direction, I can’t wait for you to read all about it because I’m giving nothing less than my best efforts!”

Iron Fist #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.

What did you think of the new issue? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!