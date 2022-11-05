Marvel's Loki: Miss Minutes Almost Looked Like Another Disney Character

After Miss Minutes debuted in Loki, the character quickly became a favorite amongst fans. On paper, the charming avatar of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) was a happy-go-lucky character and a general pleasure to be around. As the series progressed, however, the character's more sinister intentions were revealed, including her involvement in one of the show's biggest jump scares. While the character's design ultimately pulled inspiration from mid-century advertisements, there was a time she was imagined as something more similar to Cogsworth from Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Multiple designs for Miss Minutes were revealed in Marvel Studios' Loki: The Are of the Series, including both cartoon drawings and realistic renderings. "Miss Minutes embodies that sinister but sweet thing where she's a cute little floating orange clock and talks in a cute language and vernacular," Loki production designer Kasra Farahani says in the art tome. "But the stuff she's saying is pretty dark and scary sounding."

Is Miss Minutes coming back?

Fortunately for fans of the character, the voice of Miss Minutes, longtime voice actor Tara Strong, confirmed earlier this year she'd be returning as the character for the show's second season, which just wrapped principal photography.

"It's been so much fun," Strong previously told ComicBook.com of voicing Miss Minutes. "I didn't even know what it was when I was auditioning. I didn't know it was Loki. I didn't know who Miss Minutes really was. Normally, when you have an audition for a show, they'll give you a drawing, they'll give you a character description, and sometimes they'll give you a show bible to know what the world is like. You might even get a full script. I didn't have any of those things. I had a very brief description and just sides, which is a small portion of the script to audition with. I remember calling my agent saying, "Who is this? Can we get more information? Is she sentient? Is she AI? Can we get anything else?" And they couldn't. It wasn't until I booked it that I knew what it was, and — of course — then I was extremely excited."

When does Season 2 of Loki premiere?

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.