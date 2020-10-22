New Marvel Cinematic Universe Book Reveals How Captain America Survived Being Frozen

✖

The Wakanda Files is a new book from Epic Ink that compiles research done by the character Shuri, who is portrayed by Letitia Wright in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to SyFy Wire, the book is described as "A Technological Exploration of the Avengers and Beyond," and features some interesting facts. For example, Tony Stark knew about the existence of other realities before the time heist in Avengers: Endgame. The book also reveals how Steve Rogers/Captain America managed to survive in the ice for 70 years.

Due to Cap's "insanely strong" body, he is able to burn nearly 8,000 calories per day JUST BY RESTING. The book explains that his increased metabolism was the reason he was able to live in sub-zero temperatures over the course of seven decades without dying. Shuri learns that SHIELD director Nick Fury sent a classified memo to Agent Phil Coulson, which explained Captain America's "increased metabolism and his increased immune system put him into a cryogenic hibernation."

It's nice to learn something new about Cap, especially since it's unlikely we'll be seeing Chris Evans play him again in the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse. Recently, Evans confirmed that he probably won't be playing the character again.

"It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he explained. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Evans will soon be seen in the blockbuster spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. Based on the book by Mark Greaney of the same name, Joe Russo penned the script which got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Gosling stars in the film as freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The current expectation is that Gosling will return for sequels after The Gray Man is released. The film is set to begin production in January.

Avengers: Endgame is currently available to stream on Disney+.