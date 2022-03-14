New Moon Knight Trailer Includes Falcon & The Winter Soldier Easter Egg

The first reactions to Marvel’s Moon Knight have now arrived, with most critics applauding the show’s distance from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the series itself may not include any cameos or direct nods to MCU characters in the episodes that have been screened in advance by critics, it does look to have some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter eggs. In a new teaser released Monday, an advertisement seen behind the eponymous vigilante ties directly to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as an example.

In one shot in the latest teaser, Moon Knight stands in front of a bus bearing an advertisement for the Global Repatriation Council. As seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the GRC is in the international body created after the blip to assist with the displacement of refugees because of The Blip. A similar advertisement was seen in Eternals.

Coincidentally enough, Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis said just earlier this month that Moon Knight is largely removed from the MCU as you’d know it.

“There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots,” Curtis shared. “That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

“We’re absolutely embracing the supernatural aspects of what was in publishing, the Egyptian gods, this ruthless Egyptian god Khonshu that manipulates Marc to do his bidding,” he added. “We’re embracing all that. We love stuff that goes bump in the night.”

