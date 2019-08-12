New Mutants Artist Teases Anya Taylor-Joy’s Role as Magik in the Delayed Movie

Artist Bill Sienkiewicz shared his excitement about Anya Taylor-Joy‘s role in the upcoming New Mutants film. A photo of Sienkiewicz and Taylor-Joy on The New Mutants‘ set surfaced online. The artist shared it, adding “Anya IS Magik….and pure magic. She’s so incredibly talented.”

Sienkiewicz is referring to Taylor-Joy’s role as the mutant Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik. She is the sister of Colossus, a member of the X-Men. Her mutant power lets her open portals to the hell dimension called Limbo, which she can use to travel vast distances on Earth in a moment. In the comics, she became trapped in Limbo as a child. The demon sorcerer Belasco raised her and forced her to learn the mystic arts so that he could use her soul for power.

Do you think Taylor-Joy will make a good Magik? Take a look at the photo below.

Anya IS Magik….and pure magic. She’s so incredibly talented. https://t.co/gS2oGuogND — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) August 12, 2019

Taylor-Joy has spoken about her character before. She described Magik as, ” a bad— b—ch from hell and I love her and she’s crazy. She’s really aggro and Russian and sassy. You’re not going to be bored.”

The New Mutants will be the final installment of the X-Men movies franchise. Taylor-Joy stars alongside Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes. It’s directed by Josh Boone from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee.

Boone and Lee pitched The New Mutants as a trilogy of movies. The project got underway in 2015. Since filming, the movie received several delays in its release. It is now scheduled for an April 2020 release, more than two years after the release date first given.

The New Mutants will blend mutants with teen horror. The film is inspired by “The Demon Saga,” the most popular New Mutants story, which Sienkiewicz illustrated. The film sees the teens trapped in a secret facility and fighting to stay alive. “It’s tricky and I haven’t seen the final cut of it,” Taylor-Joy said of the film’s tone, “but the energy [around] while we were making it was different than from what people have seen before.” The sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney, which plans to integrate the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, means the two proposed sequels to The New Mutants aren’t going to happen.

Sienkiewicz is reteaming with “The Demon Bear” writer Chris Claremont for a new comic book story, New Mutants: War Children. The comic features the classic New Mutants roster of Magik, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Cypher, Mirage, Karma, Warlock, and Sunspot. Kitty Pryde will also make a guest appearance. The story involves Warlock having a nightmare and Magik struggling with her demonic alter ego, Darkchylde.

Are you excited about The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3, 2020.