‘The New Mutants’ Star Promises “You Won’t Be Bored” Watching Film

The X-Men film franchise has remained quiet since Logan hit theaters a couple years back, but the universe isn’t ready to implode just yet. After all, projects like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants are nearing their release, and one star says the latter film will not disappoint.

Recently, Variety got the chance to speak with Anya Taylor-Joy about her work on the X-Men flick, and it was there the burgeoning actress admitted her character keeps the film interesting.

“My character is a bad— b—ch from hell and I love her and she’s crazy,” Taylor-Joy said. “She’s really aggro and Russian and sassy. You’re not going to be bored.”

Continuing, the actress went on to describe the tone of The New Mutants as the upcoming flick is being billed more as a horror film than a superhero romp.

“It’s tricky and I haven’t seen the final cut of it,” Taylor-Joy said, “but the energy [around] while we were making it was different than from what people have seen before.”

For superhero fans, the story offered in The New Mutants will definitely be different from what they’re used to. Directed by Josh Boone, the movie will follow five young mutants who find themselves taken captive by a secret facility hoping to experiment with their growing abilities. Taylor-Joy will bring Illyana Rasputin to the big screen, helping the mutant Magik discover her sorcery for the first time. Other mutants like Wolfsbane, Sunspot, and Mirage will star in the film to bring in the scares. Cannonball will also make an appearance, and actor Charlie Heaton opened up about his take on The New Mutants‘ horrifying scares in a recent interview.

“It’s basically about these mutants in a facility for damaged mutants. It’s a story about these characters coming to grips with who they are and it’s a horror X-Men movie, which we haven’t seen before,” Heaton told Entertainment Weekly.

“I feel like, for an X-Men movie, yeah, I think they’re going full-fledged horror. Without saying too much — I really don’t want to give away too much what it’s about, it’s very under wraps — but it is, in terms of anything we’ve seen in the X-Men world, it’s definitely a horror film. It’s scarier than anything we’ve seen in that genre.”

New Mutants, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, Alice Braga, and Antonio Banderas, opens August 2, 2019.