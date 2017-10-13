‘The New Mutants’ Trailer Released

It’s finally here! After being teased yesterday afternoon, the first teaser trailer for New Mutants is out and looks electrifying.

Oh, and downright terrifying – you can’t forget that.

The trailer, which you can see above, gives fans their first look at the X-Men spin-offs mutants. The world learned the video would be dropping in the early morning after director Josh Boone took to Instagram to confirm the teaser. The creator simply posts a picture of the film’s logo along with the time “12:01 AM PST” in order to get fans excited for his Marvel adaptation.

Filming on New Mutants wrapped earlier this fall, so it was only a matter of time until the film’s first trailer dropped. Marvel die-hards have been looking forward to the footage release for awhile now, and that excitement only grew this week thanks to Anna Taylor-Joy. The actress, who plays Magik, told Hey U Guys that New Mutants would be a different kind of X-Men film but a very faithful one all the same.

“Whilst it’s definitely a departure from the X-Men movies, the fans won’t be disappointed.” Taylor-Joy promised. “We definitely kept all the important bits in there.”

If you are not familiar with New Mutants, then you should know the film will be a scarier one. Reports have suggested Fox is looking to make a younger mark on the X-Men franchise and put its new adolescent heroes in a horror scenario. Little is known about the film as of yet, but fans do know it will see a group of mutants forced into a secret facility. The gang will discover their powers whilst imprisoned, but they will be forced to use their mutations to save themselves from the location.

Of course, fans know several heroes who will appear in New Mutants. Magik, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot, Mirage, and Cecilia Reyes will all feature in the film. As for its villain, New Mutants is said to use the Demon Bear as its antagonist, and the character has been associated with wintery excursions before. That is, before the Demon Bear mauled its victims and all.

