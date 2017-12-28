New ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Photo Features A Beaten Magneto

Magneto always has the upper hand in X-Men films and in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, he might have met his match. In a new photo released by Empire, the Marvel antihero finds himself hitting rock bottom.

Earlier this month, Fassbender detailed his role saying, “A confused Jean turns to Erik Lehnsherr (Michael Fassbender), the rogue mutant who parted ways with the X-Men at the end of Apocalypse and now lives on an island named Genosha, a destination comic-book fans will recognize. “He’s set up this place for mutants that don’t have a home to go to,” Fassbender explains. “They have to work as a community, but it’s a safe place for them and they’ll be accepted.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Marvel fans, Genosha is a huge deal for the X-Men and one they never thought they’d see in a film. For Simon Kinberg to bring the mutant nation to the big screen on his directorial debut is a massive task which could pit Magneto against the mutant team once more.

Taking place in 1992, X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set about 10 years after X-Men: Apocalypse. According to Empire, the movie features the team learning the ropes of being a unit with an unfortunate side effect being how that fuels Charles Xavier’s (James McAvoy) ego. “It’s about duality,” Turner tells the magazine, “darkness and light, this sense of her being a completely other person and struggling with that…” What all that means for her relationship with friends and foes remains to be seen.

The X-Men Movie Universe continues with The New Mutants on April 13th; Untitled Deadpool Sequel on June 1st; and X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd.

Via Empire