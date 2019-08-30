Marvel Fan 3D Printed an MCU Nova Helmet and It’s a Thing of Beauty

As you wait for Richard Rider‘s Nova to eventually be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you now pull your best Nova impression — or, at the very least, be envious of those who can. One Nova superfan recently went the length to create their own comic-accurate Nova Corps helmet and if we’re being honest, it’s a thing of beauty.

Reddit user u/BurakSsl uploaded a picture of a navy, gold, and scarlet helmet on r/Marvel earlier this week and it’s already one of the sub’s most popular posts — and for good reason, the helmet looks like a cosplayer’s dream. If you don’t believe us, check it out in the Instagram picture below.

To take it a step further, the Reddit user (also @3dpropz on Instagram) uploaded process pictures to their Instagram Story showing the process from print to completion. According to various comments on both posts, the propmaker put in quite a few hours making sure the helmet was in tip-top shape.

“I printed it with a heat and impact resistant plastic,” they said in a Reddit comment. “I sanded the pieces down, filled the imperfections with wood filler, sanden [sic] them down, then apply primer and repeated this proces [sic] over and over again until I get [sic] a smooth finish. Then I started applying the metallic spray paints.”

When do you think we’ll get a Nova film? Do you think the character could end up appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Share your thoughts in the comments or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!