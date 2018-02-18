Oprah Winfrey Praises ‘Black Panther’

Actress and media icon Oprah Winfrey has high praise for Marvel Studios’ latest film, Black Panther.

After seeing the film, Winfrey tweeted her praise of the many layers of Ryan Coogler’s film and repeated the now familiar Wakandan reprise.

“Just saw it with Stedman,” Winfrey tweeted. “It’s Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. Wakunda ForEveeeerrrr! #BlackPanther”

Fans will have to forgive Winfrey’s misspelling of the fictional African kingdom of “Wakanda.”

Winfrey stars in Disney’s film adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. That film is directed by Ava DuVernay, who passed on the opportunity to direct Black Panther herself but praised the Creed director as the perfect choice for the job.

“I was interested in the first major feature film starring a black superhero,” DuVernay said. “That was interesting to me. You have to explore all aspects of any directing opportunity and so for me, it wasn’t right for me. It’s perfect for Ryan Coogler. I mean perfect for Ryan Coogler. Great friend of mine. He’s already killing it. Every time I talk to him, I’m just blown away by some of the things they’re talking about.”

DuVernay and Coogler remained close during the making of their respective films, with both directors working on post-production down the hall from each other. Black Panther is currently dominating the box office, and A Wrinkle in time will have its shot in March.

Black Panther currently has an 85.94 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.53 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.