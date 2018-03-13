Original Iron Man Concept Art Revealed As Part Of Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary

This year is the 10th anniversary of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and what better way to celebrate than with the hero who started it all.

The MCU wouldn’t be what it is today without the Robert Downey Jr. starring Iron Man in 2008, so it makes sense that Marvel would celebrate its first 10 years with a little throwback to the hit film. The studio released several pieces of concept artwork from the movie, which includes various takes on Iron Man’s armor as well as a look at what ultimately would become Iron Monger.

“Celebrate 10 years of the MCU with a look back at concept art images and suits from the first #IronMan by artists @MeinerdingArt, Phil Saunders, and Adi Granov.”

Celebrate 10 years of the MCU with a look back at concept art images and suits from the first #IronMan by artists @MeinerdingArt, Phil Saunders, and Adi Granov. pic.twitter.com/WkJ0dPWViJ — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) March 13, 2018

That first piece of art is what would end up being the action-packed climax of the film, with Obadiah Stane taking control of his own suit of armor. He would go up against Tony Stark’s fully upgraded suit, which sported the traditional Iron Man colors.

The second image is what appears to be a concept drawing of Stark’s original Iron Man suit, which he created to escape after being captured. The third image is an Adi Granov version of the original Iron Man suit, though Stark wishes his original model actually looked this cool.

The final image shows an alternate design of the upgraded red and gold armor.

Iron Man launched on May 2, 2008, and ended up bringing in over $318 million at the domestic box office, with an additional $266 million from overseas. All combined Iron Man ended up with a worldwide total of $585 million, kicking off the MCU that we all know and love.

