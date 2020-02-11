Comic Artist Turns Tessa Thompson’s Oscars Dress Into a Greek Mythology Comic

The 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday night, and the star-studded appearances and surprising wins gave movie fans a lot to take in. That was especially the case for the outfits worn to the Oscars, which ranged from breathtaking to befuddling. Thor: Love and Thunder and Westworld star Tessa Thompson‘s outfit definitely fell into the former category, with a mint green dress off-the-shoulder dress from Atelier Versace. The outfit inspired quite a lot of love (and some swooning) on social media, with some comparing the outfit to something out of Greek mythology. Lucas Werneck, an artist who has worked on titles such as Harley Quinn and Marauders, recently took to social media to take that to a whole other level. In a post, which you can check out below, places Thompson and her Oscar attire in the mythology of Artemis, with some pretty epic results.

The sketch has gotten quite a lot of love on social media, and has helped people see just how epic Thompson’s dress is.

Fans are set to see Thompson return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Love and Thunder, a follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok which will see Valkyrie searching for her “Queen” to rule alongside her on New Asgard. This will finally confirm that Thompson’s portrayal of Valkyrie is bisexual, something that Thompson has been wanting to bring onscreen for a while.

“In the canon, [Valkyrie] is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her,” Thompson revealed earlier this year. “Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump.”

“Captain Marvel just broke the ceiling off and dissipated myths about what women can do in these spaces and society,” Thompson added. “So it feels like we are really entering a new phase of Marvel. So this night is about celebrating more than just this film… [Stan Lee’s] vision is the idea: what makes you different is actually your superpower. And when we’re living inside of a robust time to be able to say to people that they can love who they want to love, they can be who they want to be. It’s perfect to include those narratives inside of this world.”

