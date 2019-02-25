Oscars: ‘Black Panther’ Stars Assemble on Academy Awards Red Carpet

Ahead of tonight’s Oscars ceremony, the cast of Black Panther has assembled on the red carpet outside of Hollywood’s Dolby Theater. Black Panther helmer Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans took a second to stop on the bustling red carpet to pose with several of Black Panther’s leads.

Also stopping for the photo opportunity were Winston Duke (M’Baku), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), and Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger). Seen elsewhere on the red carpet include Black Panther lead Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Black Panther is nominated for a total of seven Oscars tonight, including Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing.

Feige previously dished on the nominations, saying those nominated absolutely deserve the recognition. Last July, Feige revealed he thought genre films were often times overlooked when it came to the annual awards gala.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized. Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not,” Feige told Vox.

“And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah [Beachler], and our costume designer Ruth [Carter], and for Ryan [Coogler] who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick and Lupita [Nyong’o] and Letitia [Wright].”

Black Panther is now streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Studios properties include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

The 91st Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

