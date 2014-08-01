Guardians of the Galaxy and WWE Star Dave Bautista Makes “Tough Guy” Video Endorsing Joe Biden

✖

With the 2020 election coming up on November 3rd, more and more celebrities are making videos in support of Joe Biden. We've seen Batman star Michael Keaton send a plea to his home state of Pennslyvania to vote for Biden and comedy legend Mel Brooks shared his first-ever political video in order to endorse the Democratic candidate. This week also saw many Avengers stars doing a "Voters Assemble" fundraiser to help Biden. Just today, another Marvel actor released his own video. Guardians of the Galaxy and WWE star Dave Bautista posted a video explaining what makes a "tough guy" and why that's Biden.

"We talk about the differences between being tough and someone who portrays himself as a tough guy,” Bautista says over footage of Trump. "It’s easy to lie to people. It’s easy to bully people. That does not make you a tough guy. It’s easy to tell someone what they want to hear. It’s not easy to tell someone what they need to hear. We’re not in good shape, but this is where we’re gonna get out of it. That is being tough. This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who’s going to have a plan so we can get back on track. A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility. That’s toughness. That is Joe Biden." You can watch the full video in the post below:

Many of people have reshared the video, including Bautista's Stuber co-star, Kumail Nanjiani. "Yes @DaveBautista! This ad is awesome. You convinced me. I'm definitely voting for Biden/Harris now. Or two weeks ago, when I voted," he wrote. You can check out his tweet below:

Yes @DaveBautista! This ad is awesome. You convinced me. I'm definitely voting for Biden/Harris now. Or two weeks ago, when I voted. https://t.co/ZfWAgG92zg — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2020

As for Bautista and Hollywood, the actor will soon be seen in Dune as Glossu "Beast" Rabban, which has been pushed back to next year. The long-awaited first glimpse of the movie was released last month and fans were freaking out.

What do you think of Bautista's video? Tell us in the comments!