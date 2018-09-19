Marvel Reveals Professor X’s Daughter

Professor X was a father figure to many of his X-Men, and a biological father to Legion. Now Xavier’s family just got a little larger.

SPOILERS for Mr. and Mrs. X #3 by Kelly Thompson, Oscar Bazaldua, and Frank D’Armata follow.

Rogue and Gambit just got married and, being superheroes, they couldn’t just get on a cruise for their honeymoon. Instead, Gambit managed to get a ship to take them into outer space.

Unfortunately, even that wasn’t enough to keep their duties as X-Men away. Kitty Pryde contacted them in space with an important mission. Something had been stolen from Shi’ar space and it was important for the X-Men to retrieve it. Rogue and Gambit are the closest mutants to the area, and so they interrupt their marital bliss to undertake the mission.

Rogue and Gambit find Cerise, a Shi’ar who was a member of Excalibur. They manage to get the object despite running into the Shi’ar Imperial Guard, TechNet, Deathbird, and Deadpool. It turns out to be a mysterious egg, and when it hatches there’s another Rogue inside.

Rogue and Gambit call Kitty to find out what is going on. She informs them that this actually has nothing to do with Rogue. That appearance is just a mental projection. This person who came out of the egg is the genetically-engineered daughter of Professor X and Shi’ar ruler Lilandra Neramani. The Shi’ar created her after both of her parents’ deaths.

She reaches out to touch both Rogue and Gambit’s minds and learn about her parents. After that, she uses those images to take a form that resembles her mother and her father. She also combines their names to make one for herself, Xandra:

Being descended from Lilandra makes Xandra a powerful pawn in Shi’ar politics. Though Gladiator, the current Majestor of the Shi’ar Empire, continues to search for Xandra, he and Cerise seem to be playing another, secret game. By the end of the issue, Xandra is retaken by the Imperial Guard and Rogue and Gambit must infiltrate the Shi’ar homeworld of Chandilar to rescue her.

Professor X and Lilandra’s relationship goes all the way back to the era before “The Dark Phoenix Saga.” Lilandra was caught up in a conflict with her brother, D’Ken, and reached out to Professor X’s mind for aid. After the war was won, Lilandra and Professor X began a romantic relationship. They remained together for some time. The relationship ended when Professor X’s evil psychic twin sister possessed Xavier’s body and took over the Shi’ar Empire.

Lilandra was killed by Darkhawk during War of Kings. Professor X was slain by Cyclops at the conclusion of Avengers vs. X-Men. He has returned in the form of X, though only a few of the X-Men are aware.

Mr. and Mrs. X #3 is on sale now!