‘The Punisher’ Release Date May Have Leaked

The Punisher is one of the most highly anticipated new offerings of the fall season, but Netflix and Marvel Studios have so far managed to keep the exact release date under wraps. Until now.

Thanks to a new magazine scan, Marvel’s release date for The Punisher may have just been revealed!

Videos by ComicBook.com

MCU Exchange got its hands on the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine, and found that an article on The Punisher contained a release date of October 13th. For those counting, that’s exactly three weeks from now — at the time of writing — which should be great news for eager fans.

We here at ComicBook.com speculated that The Punisher could get a secret release, just appearing on Netflix out the blue, with no prior warning. We further speculated that the launch date would coincide with Marvel’s panel at NYCC. That would be a really cool and unique rollout plan, but getting The Punisher a week later would be a nice consolation prize as well.

Earlier this year we heard from a producer that The Punisher would be coming in early November, so it really has been a mystery. For now, however, a printed date seems like the most official lead we have, so look for Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix starting on October 13th.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!