QMx Reveals Awesome Looking X-Men Q-Figs Series

Marvel fans have grown to love QMx‘s Q-Figs line, which depicts some of your favorite superheroes in a fierce but still adorable visual style. The line has introduced quite a few characters from the MCU side of things, but they are branching out more into comic book territory in their latest waves, and their newest wave features everyone’s favorite children of the atom the X-Men! The first wave of X-Men Q-Figs will feature a lineup of Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Rogue, all rocking their classic X-Men: The Animated Series costumes and they look fantastic! UPDATE: The entire series is available to pre-order now.

Wolverine is hitting stores now and kicks off the set with his trademark claws brandished and a menacing expression as he readies to pounce on some poor unsuspecting soul. Storm has a cheerier expression but is no less deadly, with bolts of lightning emanating from her hands as she looks towards the sky.

Cyclops is gearing up for an optic blast with an effect coming from his visor and is easily my favorite of the group, but the Jean Grey is pretty stellar as well as she commands several rocks in front of her with a pink energy effect coming from her forehead. The delightful Rogue caps off the group and might be my favorite expression of the set, and she readies her fist to punch some unfortunate enemy through a wall.

You can check out all of the new X-Men Q-Figs in the image above.

While Wolverine is available now, the rest of the line won’t hit until late Quarter 1 or early Quarter 2 of 2020. Wolverine and the rest of the gang will retail for $19.95, and you can check out the official description for Wolvie below.

“Wolverine is a pint-sized powerhouse with a quick temper and the mutant ability to heal from just about any injury. Along with his retractable Adamantium claws fused to his forearms, he is a formidable enemy for any super villain that would take on the X-Men.

In this diorama, a masked Wolverine crouches atop an X-Men logo, claws out and snarling as he prepares for battle.

As with all QMx Q-Fig dioramas, this remarkable scene captures the character’s spirit and essence from every angle and features specially hand-painted details.

Wolverine is just one in our series of Marvel Q-Figs, so be sure to check out the rest of our amazing superheroes and villains!”

