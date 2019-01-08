Real Life Raccoon Attack Gets ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Theme

After losing his long-time pal Groot in Avengers: Infinity War for the second time, Rocket Raccoon seems to be taking the loss pretty hard. In a video that’s now gone viral on Twitter, some gentleman is trying to get a raccoon to leave his porch.

Suffice to say, the raccoon isn’t having it. Slowly crawling off-screen, the raccoon soon returns to launch an assault on the broom-wielding human set to Blue Swede’s “Hooked On A Feeling.” The video itself has made its rounds online before, but this new iteration — with the soundtrack and all — was posted to Twitter just days ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is set to appear in his fourth movie when Avengers: Endgame rolls around this Spring. Afterward, however, the character’s future is still a bit murky in the MCU in the wake of James Gunns’ dismissal from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It should be noted that the Russo Brothers mentioned Gunns’ dismissal had little to no effect on the story of Avengers: Endgame as the movie had wrapped production prior to the director’s firing.

Though Gunn is removed from the movie’s director’s chair, it looks like the filmmaker was able to turn in a draft of the script before his firing. According to franchise star Karen Gillan, she’s gotten a sneak peek at the script for Guardians 3.

“Our director won’t be with us any longer, but we are excited to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy story and keep delivering to the fans,” Gillan said. “That’s the most important thing. I don’t have any details as to when [the next Guardians film will come out] but there’s a script in existence.”

“I may have had a little teeny peek, but I can’t say anything,” Gillan mentioned.

Gillan’s quote to People was later corroborated by /Film’s Peter Sciretta. Sciretta previously tweeted that he had spoken to two separate sources with knowledge on the situation and both said Gunn’s script for Vol. 3 left them in tears.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is indefinitely delayed as Marvel Studios tries to decide what to do with the property. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.