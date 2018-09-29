X-Men Fans Aren’t Loving the ‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer

X-Men fans had a lot to process last night with the debut of the Dark Phoenix trailer, and the opinions are coming in fast.

Fans have been wondering just what the latest take on the famed Phoenix Saga from the Marvel Comics would look like in Simon Kinberg’s directorial debut, and for the most part it seems to be in line with previous films. While Jean Grey and her transformation into the Dark Phoenix is the focal point, characters like Charles Xavier, Magneto, Raven, and Beast will still play a big part in the film, as they have become the central tether for this generation of X-Men films.

The reactions seem to be on the more negative side, but there are some positive reactions as well. To be fair too this is just a first trailer, which is meant more to tease, and fans will get a firmer idea of what the movie holds when the second trailer hits.

You can get an even better idea of the story from the official synopsis:

“In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Waiting for the Spark

Some fans are sort of in the middle about the trailer, not looking at it negatively but also still waiting for that one aspect of it to get them excited.

That X-Men trailer isn’t bad but I’m also not seeing anything exciting and enticing about it either. Which I was hoping there would be since I’m such a fan of the Dark Phoenix Saga. But it just seemed flat to me. — Chad Ecto (HorrorMovieBBQ.com) (@HorrorMovieBBQ) September 27, 2018

“That X-Men trailer isn’t bad but I’m also not seeing anything exciting and enticing about it either. Which I was hoping there would be since I’m such a fan of the Dark Phoenix Saga. But it just seemed flat to me.”

Out of Balance

Other fans wish there was actually a bit more Jean Grey in the trailer. Sure she’s in the footage but there’s even more footage of other people talking about Jean and not as much coming directly from the source.

I really wish the Dark Phoenix trailer were a little more Jean Grey and a little less… men talking about Jean Grey. — Chloe F. Olewitz (@Colewitz) September 27, 2018

“I really wish the Dark Phoenix trailer were a little more Jean Grey and a little less… men talking about Jean Grey.”

Waiting for Marvel

Some fans just aren’t feeling the new trailer, and are sort of over the current take on X-Men. For them, it’s just about waiting for a redo in the MCU.

That #DarkPhoenix trailer was… underwhelming. X-Men need a do-over now that Marvel Studios will be in charge. https://t.co/NqceQ66nkQ — amuseparkpod (@amuseparkpod) September 27, 2018

“That #DarkPhoenix trailer was… underwhelming. X-Men need a do-over now that Marvel Studios will be in charge.”

Can’t Stop Watching

Others can’t get enough of the trailer, including the Phoenix (or Dark Phoenix if you will) herself Sophie Turner.

i can’t stop watching the dark phoenix trailer… redhead sophie always snaps pic.twitter.com/hL3Ts0Ib4e — ellen (@dansaryas) September 27, 2018

“i can’t stop watching the dark phoenix trailer… redhead sophie always snaps “

Spirit of the Phoenix

Comics and movies are truly different animals, but as we’ve seen you can still capture the essence of the characters and stories from the comics while also making tweaks for the big screen.

Yeah, no, not quite the feeling. A movie is inherently different then a comic being different media. And when I watch this trailer, I see nothing of the power or spirit of dark Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/HesP1BeGHE — AtypicalDavid (@boxofzen) September 27, 2018

“Yeah, no, not quite the feeling. A movie is inherently different then a comic being different media. And when I watch this trailer, I see nothing of the power or spirit of dark Phoenix.”

The Last Run

There’s no questioning how talented this cast is, and some fans were just hoping for a bit more out of the first trailer from the (most likely) last film they will star in together as X-Men.

This isn’t to say I think the #DarkPhoenix trailer is/was bad, it just wasn’t great. For a film that was supposed to launch this year and will serve as the last #XMen film with this (incredible) cast…I wanted more out of it. — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) September 27, 2018

“Times like this, I like to look back and remember just how fucking incredible #XMen First Class was…

This isn’t to say I think the #DarkPhoenix trailer is/was bad, it just wasn’t great. For a film that was supposed to launch this year and will serve as the last #XMen film with this (incredible) cast…I wanted more out of it.”

Better Than Apocalypse

While the jury is out on the movie for some, one fan is sure about a few things, including the fact that it does look better than the last outing.

Upon subsequent viewings of the Dark Phoenix trailer, I can’t decide now if I really like it, or not…



I just don’t want to be let down like Last Stand. It’s definitely better looking than Apocalypse. — Drew ︽✵︽ (@HotS0upSki) September 27, 2018

“Upon subsequent viewings of the Dark Phoenix trailer, I can’t decide now if I really like it, or not…

I just don’t want to be let down like Last Stand. It’s definitely better looking than Apocalypse.”

The Wrong Focus

One issue some have perceived is that the franchise as a whole has focused too much on characters like Charles Xavier, Magneto, and Raven and not enough on the younger cast. That’s presented some issues now that a new movie revolves around one of that said younger cast.

What kind of irritates me for the #DarkPhoenix trailer is that the new characters introduced in Apocalypse and even Quicksilver haven’t been fully developed. The only ones developed has been Raven, Erik, Hank, and Charles. — ?Tiffani? (@TiffyPeace15) September 27, 2018

“What kind of irritates me for the #DarkPhoenix trailer is that the new characters introduced in Apocalypse and even Quicksilver haven’t been fully developed. The only ones developed has been Raven, Erik, Hank, and Charles.”

Valentine’s Day Plans

Other fans are now marking their calendars and can pencil in plans for Valentine’s Day.

THE DARK PHOENIX TRAILER LOOKS AMAZING I’M SCREAMING. (guess what I’m doing on Valentine’s!!) — Brittany Boord (@brittyb_17) September 27, 2018

“THE DARK PHOENIX TRAILER LOOKS AMAZING I’M SCREAMING. (guess what I’m doing on Valentine’s!!)”

Getting Chills

Other fans can’t wait to see what Simon Kinberg can do the second time around with the Dark Phoenix saga, potential unrealized with X3: The Last Stand.

The #DarkPhoenix trailer is giving me chills. I love everything about it. — Qasim (@TweetsOfShan) September 27, 2018

“The #DarkPhoenix trailer is giving me chills. I love everything about it.”