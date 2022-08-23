Red Sonja Movie Starts Production

After years of attempts, the beloved Red Sonja is finally set to be jumping to the world of live-action in a new adaptation of the character, with Millennium Media confirming today that production has started on a new film focusing on the character. Matilda Lutz, star of the breakout horror film Revenge, has been tapped to play the warrior, with Ant-Man and the Wasp star Hannah John Kamen previously attached to the project. M.J. Bassett will serve as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. Back in 1985, Brigitte Nielsen starred in an adaptation of the character. Red Sonja doesn't currently have a release date.

Red Sonja is derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name by Dynamite Entertainment, based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas.

"I've wanted to make a Red Sonja movie since I was a teenager -- she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision. When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja," M.J. Bassett shared in a statement.

"This has been a long journey from script to screen and we are excited to go into production after assembling the best creative team, an amazing band of up-and-coming talent and a fun and fantastical world fueled by the Red Sonja IP. M.J. is an amazing filmmaker with fantastic vision and Matilda was absolutely brilliant in Revenge that we knew she was right for this role the moment we saw her -- making them the perfect duo for Red Sonja," Millennium Media's President, Jeffrey Greenstein added.

Also starring in the film are Wallis Day as Annisia, and Robert Sheehan as Draygan. Additional cast includes Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak, Eliza Matengu as Amarak, Manal El Feitury as Ayala, and Katrina Durden as Saevus.

"I've been working with the Millennium production team on adapting this extraordinary graphic novel since Luke Lieberman brought it to us seven years ago. M.J. is a fantastic filmmaker who truly understands the power of this story that will ignite audiences everywhere. In the realm of fantasy and graphic novels, there is no greater, more empowered female character who has stood the test of time. Courtney Solomon and I are privileged to be a part of this fabulous producing team," Producer Mark Canton stated.

Stay tuned for details on Red Sonja.

Are you excited for the new movie? Let us know in the comments!