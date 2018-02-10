Reg E Cathey Filmed ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Before His Death

Actor Reg E. Cathey died yesterday and while fans and his colleagues in the entertainment industry mourn the loss of the actor whose career spanned four decades, they also have his final performance to look forward to.

Marvel released an official statement about Cathey’s passing, sending condolences to the actor’s family and friends and noting that Cathey’s “magic” final performance would be in the upcoming second season of the Marvel/Netflix series Luke Cage.

“Everyone at Marvel Television is deeply saddened by the loss of Reg E. Cathey,” the statement read. “It was an honor to work with him and to know him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. In Marvel’s Luke Cage season 2, Reg played James Lucas, Luke’s father. We were lucky enough to experience the magic that was Reg in his final performance.”

Luke Cage star Mike Colter also took to Twitter to remember Cathey and reflect on his time working with the actor.

“Go gentle into that good night my brother,” Colter wrote. “It was an honor spending time with you on set. Getting to know you as a person and an artist. You will be missed. Condolences to your family. I salute you. #Reg E. Cathey.”

His upcoming final role as Luke Cage‘s father wasn’t the only time Cathey, who may be best known for his roles in House of Cards and The Wire, appeared as a character inspired by Marvel Comics. He also appeared as Dr. Storm — Sue and Johnny Storm’s father — in 2015’s Fantastic Four.

In addition to the statement from Marvel, Netflix also offered their regards to the actor.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E. Cathey,” the Netflix statement read. “Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentleman. Our sympathy goes to his family.”

Cathey was 59 years-old and had reportedly been battling cancer.

Season 2 of Luke Cage completed filming late last year and is expected to debut on Netflix sometime later this year.