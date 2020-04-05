Robert Downey Jr. Gives Thanks for All the Birthday Wishes

Robert Downey Jr. is receiving a whole lot of love today! Today is the actor’s 55th birthday, and the messages have been pouring in on social media. Tons of Marvel fans have taken to the Internet to send the Iron Man star well wishes, and he’s even gotten many messages from his MCU co-stars. Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Downey Jr.’s onscreen daughter Lexi Rabe all sent an “I love you 3000” message. He also got some hilarious posts from Josh Brolin and Taika Waititi. With all of this love, it’s not surprising that Downey Jr. took to Twitter to thank everyone on his special day.

“Thanks to everyone who put a smile on my face today. There’s a lot of you out there…,” Downey Jr. wrote. He also included a gif that reads, “Thank you all for the birthday wishes! Stay safe, stay healthy.” Many people commented on the post to add to the celebration: “Happy birthday Robert, you, precious soul…WE LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH. I hope you’re having a lovely time with your family,” @Crissi40 wrote. “Happy 55th Birthday Legend,” @AlcadeCade added. “To the most irresistible and talented man, to all the happiness he deserves, today and always … I love you. stay at home and safe,” @TeamDowney1965 replied. You can check out the post below:

Thanks to everyone who put a smile on my face today. There’s a lot of you out there… pic.twitter.com/IhmLnzbI3t — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 4, 2020

Downey Jr. was most recently seen on the big screen in Dolittle, which marked the actor’s first starring role since Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, Dolittle didn’t have a great opening at the box office. As for the critical reception, the film was been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 14% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. He’ll also soon be making Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor’s return to the character for the first time since 2011.

