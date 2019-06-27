Robert Downey Jr. is a Mentor for Tom Holland

Tom Holland, the actor best known as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, is currently in the middle of his press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor has been traveling, meeting fans, and doing tons of interviews to promote the latest installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, Holland was interviewed by Uproxx, and shared something that will warm the hearts of every MCU fan. Much like the relationship of Tony Stark and Peter Parker, Robert Downey Jr. is a mentor to Holland.

“And that dynamic of Peter wanting a mentor is a big part of this movie,” Uproxx pointed out.

“Yeah, it’s lovely. It’s a lovely dynamic and the dynamic [with Robert Downey Jr.] is also the same off screen,” Holland replied. “I mean, we’ve become really close. We’ve become great friends and I ask him for advice and vice versa sometimes. And it’s just become a really lovely relationship for me to have in the industry. Because, you know, as a young actor coming up in this world it can be very scary and it can be daunting. You can get bullied around. And it’s nice to have someone who’s got my back and who will give me some sound advice.”

Excuse us while we get emotional! There’s nothing sweeter than knowing Downey Jr. has Holland’s back. If you’re sad they won’t be acting onscreen anymore now that Downey Jr.’s days with the MCU are done, have no fear… The actors are re-teaming up for The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which is set for a 2020 release. The new film also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Frances de la Tour.

You can catch Holland and Downey Jr. again on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, which is being re-released this week with additional footage. In addition to Downey Jr. and Holland, the film stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd.