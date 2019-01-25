Robert Downey Jr. Expresses He’s Proud to be an Avenger

Earlier this week, the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were annoucend and everyone from Marvel Cinematic Universe actors to fans have been celebrating. Marvel Studios is up for a total of eight awards: seven for Black Panther and one for Avengers: Infinity War.

The very first MCU star, Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), took to Twitter this week to celebrate the news.

Proud to be an #Avenger. Congrats all! pic.twitter.com/1nqFgQR13j — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) January 23, 2019

The actor has been the biggest staple in the franchise since first playing Stark in 2008’s Iron Man. Many fans were quick to reply to his post with their congratulations.

“So proud of this big marvel family,” @HisDuckling wrote.

“And it all started with you, dude. Remember that!,” @SRona_58 added.

The third Avengers film is up for Best Visual Effects and stands a good chance of becoming the very first Oscar-winner for Marvel. The movie is up against Christopher Robin, First Man, Ready Player One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Strangely, despite getting seven nominations, Black Panther was not included in the Visual Effects category, a fact that initially confused Marvel.

In previous years, Marvel had received a total of ten Oscar nominations for eight out of 17 movies. Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 were all up for the Visual Effects award. Iron Man was also nominated for Best Sound Editing and Guardians of the Galaxy for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. However, despite a decade of popular movies, Marvel has yet to take home the gold.

Black Panther‘s nominations are a huge deal, not only for reaching a whopping seven, but for becoming the first comic book movie in history to get a Best Picture nomination. The movie is also up for Best Original Music Score (Ludwig Göransson), Best Costume Design (Ruth E. Carter), Best Sound Mixing (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor, Peter J. Devlin), Best Sound Editing (Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker), Best Original Song (Sounwave, Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, SZA), and Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart).

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are currently available for home-viewing. Upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.