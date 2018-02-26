Robert Downey Jr. is “Humbled” By His Science Bro Mark Ruffalo

Since the first Avengers film hit the screens way back in the much more innocent time of 2012 people have been clamoring for more of the Stark/Banner team up. KnowYourMeme.com even has a page devoted to the “Science Bros” meme that took to the internet after Marvel’s first team-up film hit theaters.

Now, as their time as Avengers slowly comes to a close, Iron Man aka Tony Stark aka Robert Downy Jr. posted this photo likely taken back during the filming of Age of Ultron, of the two ‘science bros’ together. The caption reads, “Humbled by the class act that IS @markruffalo. #sciencebros #ageofultron”

Based on the trailers that Marvel has released so far, it looks like people will be getting what they really want in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War – more Stark/Banner doing science and fighting together.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently Comicbook.com‘s most anticipated movie sitting with a 4.42 out of 5 score. The first in the two parter Infinity War saga will be in theaters May 4th, 2018.

Directed by the Russo Brothers who directed Captain America: Winter Soldier and Civil War bring Bruce Banner and Tony Stark back together as well as nearly everyone else you’ve seen on screen in the lest 10 years. An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”