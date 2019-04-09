Marvel Teases the Death of Rocket Raccoon

Just a few issues into the newest run of Guardians of the Galaxy, one thing has been constant — the Guardians of the Galaxy have been missing Rocket Raccoon. Although Peter Quill and Groot have brushed on the topic briefly a few issues ago, Rocket’s remain unknown. That is, of course, until Marvel announced their first round of July solicitations earlier today.

According to the snippet of Guardians of the Galaxy #7 released by Marvel earlier today, the House of Ideas might end up killing off everyone’s favorite trash panda. Fans keeping up with the series will know the team’s likely to find Rocket when issue #4 rolls out next week, meaning the character will presumably have a big role in the next handful of issues leading up to his sure-to-be heartbreaking death.

Killing off the one member of the Guardians that’s actually an animal is a bit par for the course when it comes to Guardians writer Donny Cates, who has a knack for killing off heroic animals in the most gut-wrenching of ways. As with comics — and with Rocket set to have a major role in Avengers: Endgame — it’s unlikely Rocket will stay dead…at least not for too long.

The full synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy #7, and it’s bloodied cover, can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by CORY SMITH

Colors by DAVID CURIEL

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

THE DEATH OF ROCKET BEGINS HERE IN “FAITHLESS” PART 1 In the aftermath of the FINAL GAUNTLET, the Guardians of the Galaxy are taking some well deserved R&R. But their vacation is about to be cut short when a familiar, but radically powerful enemy returns. And what does all of this have to do with the whereabouts of a certain raccoon?

—–

