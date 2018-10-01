Rosario Dawson Shares Marvel’s Night Nurse TV Show Fan Art

A Marvel Night Nurse show might not be a reality, but a piece of fan art making fans wish it were has Rosario Dawson’s stamp of approval.

Last week, artist Boss Logic shared a new piece imagining a series for Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney Play called “Night Nurse” that would tie into all of the current Marvel television shows and films with Dawson’s Claire Temple taking care of the good guys as a sort of “ER but with superheroes”. On Sunday, Dawson herself took to Twitter to share the art and even suggested a clever tagline. Check it out below.

“Sometimes heroes need saving,” Dawson wrote.

Dawson debuted as Claire during the first season of Daredevil as a night shift nurse at Metro-General Hospital who took care of Matt Murdock and his injuries as Daredevil. She later appeared on Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, continuing to treat the vigilantes but also becoming a more valuable ally and, eventually, Luke’s girlfriend. However, despite her extensive appearances in Netflix’s corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dawson’s future as Claire is uncertain. She recently said during her appearance at the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival that she isn’t sure if she or her character will return, a question that she explained led her to have some input on what might be her final MCU scene.

“I feel really grateful because Cheo Hodari Coker was the showrunner, and it was kind of looking like, at least for that season, who knows if I’ll come back again?” Dawson said. “This was looking like it was going to be a big final scene for Claire, and it was really a culmination of three years and being on five different shows.”

The scene Dawson is referring to is in Luke Cage‘s second season. In the third episode, “Wig Out”, Claire and Luke (Mike Colter) break up, but Dawson says the scene was originally tipped towards Luke’s side of things before she pushed to make it more balanced.

“When the scene was first written, to be honest, it was a little bit more written on his side and his storyline and that kind of stuff,” she said. “And I approached Cheo and had the audacity of adding some lines and rewriting some stuff and asked him if that could work.”

While there’s no indication at this point a real Night Nurse series is in the works, Dawson seems open to more appearances as Claire provided the situation is right and we do know that more Marvel television projects are in the works in some capacity. It was announced late last year that Disney Play does have a Marvel series planned for the streaming service with the service itself set to launch sometime in 2019.

