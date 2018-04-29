‘Avengers: Infinity War’: What is the New Guardians of the Galaxy Mixtape Song?

Prior to their debut in 2014, the Guardians of the Galaxy were a relatively unknown comic book property. The earliest version of the group debuted in Marvel Super-Heroes #18 (1969) but the movie version didn’t come together in the comic books until Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning’s run began in 2008.

With little mythos to pull from, fan-favorite director/writer James Gunn had the opportunity to create a new identity for Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the cosmic-based group. With that identity came Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) music fandom and killer soundtracks for both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. If you have yet to see the movie live and want to go into it completely unspoiled, don’t continue reading. You’ve been warned.

Being called Marvel’s most ambitious movie to date, directors Joe and Anthony Russo has the tremendous challenge of balance over 40 characters and giving them each their time to shine in a two-and-a-half hour span.

Admittedly, the Russos hit the nail on the head when it came to first introducing the Guardians of the Galaxy. As we saw a spaceship zooming towards a distress call — the one from the Asgardian ship under attacked by Thanos — an “oldies” song started playing, instantly letting theatergoers know who exactly was in the spaceship.

As soon as “The Rubberband Man” had started to play, we were treated to an interior shot of the Milano as Quill and the rest of the Guardians began to sing along.

Originally recorded by The Spinners, “The Rubberband Man” first debuted in August 1976 as a single. It was the last major hit by the Spinners to feature group frontman Phillippe Wynne on vocals and it peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, staying there for three weeks. “The Rubberband Man” also topped Billboard’s U.S. R&B chart toward the end of 1976.

After the premiere of Infinity War, Gunn took to Twitter to admit that the song was one of the options he suggested to the Russo Brothers.

“Because I keep getting asked this, and I’m sure it will continue for years,” Gunn explained. “Yes, I suggested three songs to the Russo Brothers for the introductory scene for the Guardians in Infinity War and this was the one that worked best for them.”

Gunn then went on to answer probably a more pressing question: whether or not “The Rubberband Man” was on the Zune Kraglin (Sean Gunn) gifted Quill at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“And yes, it’s on the Zune,” Gunn confirmed.

The Guardians will more than likely return in next year’s still-untitled Avengers 4 sequel before they round out their own trilogy in a confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy 3, presumably landing sometime in 2020.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

