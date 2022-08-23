Ryan Reynolds Swears to Never Give Back Chris Evans' Long Hair

Ryan Reynolds says that he's never giving Chris Evans the long hair he took from him back. In a post on Twitter, @honestlyfakthis asked the Deadpool star to return his friend's long hairstyle. Reynolds had no idea what they were referring to. Some helpful fans refreshed his memory with a two-year-old Instagram post from Evans showing off those lustrous locks. Well, in that post, the former Captain America said that he missed the mane. But, Reynolds joked that he had been keeping some of it. (Implying that he was there for the cutting? He excels at that kind of strange humor on the platform.) More fans enjoyed seeing this weird little exchange. It's hard to imagine that Reynolds won't cook up a larger bit after someone jogged his memory. Maybe, he has other things to worry about like getting prepared for Deadpool 3. For now, it's just a fun social media interaction. Check out the post for yourself down below.

He might be busy right now with Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu and FX. The documentary series chronicles their ownership of a football club and the drama with getting the season off to a good start.

I don’t know what this means but NEVER. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 23, 2022

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the two said in their statement when the purchase was announced. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

In keeping the club in Wrexham, Reynolds and McElhenneymade a move to endear themselves to the fanbase. The name and branding have to remain the same as a condition of their acquisition. So, the history will remain intact. Wrexham AFC is widely believed to be the third oldest professional football club in the world. Generations of fans have watched the red-clad players take the field over the last 150 years. (That would be a founding date of 1864!)

"All of these people will help us create the kind of commercial opportunities that the third-oldest club in the world deserves, and we will reinvest that revenue back into Wrexham AFC and the community," they continued. "2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead, but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it's safe to do so in 2021."

