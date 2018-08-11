Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious ‘Deadpool 2’ Super Duper Cut Reviews From His Wife, Mom, And A Random Fox Executive

Marvel fans are already enjoying the extra footage in Deadpool 2’s Super Duper Cut, but that’s nothing compared to the reactions from Ryan Reynold’s inner circle.

Okay, well, it probably is actually once you read the reviews. In the latest TV spot for the Super Duper Cut Reynolds is happy to show off some reviews from his family and friends, though we’re not sure how much he paid a random 20th Century Fox executive to say “The Super Duper (DP Smile Bleep) Cut Blew Me…Away.”

The review from Reynold’s wife Blake Lively is much more meaningful of course, and she uses it to praise her husband, saying “It’s Sooooo BIG.”

My mom approved this message so hard. #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/zEh3hzdgW1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 11, 2018

Unfortunately, the review from Reynold’s Mom reveals that…well she’s still getting used to this whole digital thing, saying “What’s Digital?”

The Super Duper Cut will feature an extra 15 minutes of footage compared to the theatrical release, and even more will be featured on the full Blu-ray release. When it came down to leaving certain things on the cutting room floor, director David Leitch compared it to a fun but tricky puzzle.

“I think you’ve got to have instincts as a filmmaker,” Leitch Esquire. “Deadpool is a puzzle of tone. It’s not an easy tone—you’re really threading the needle. It has a real emotional center, but at the end of the day, people are coming for the winking irreverent comedy, the blue humor, and the ballsy, pushing-the-barriers action.”

“The movie in editorial starts to reveal itself to you, and you have to make sure you’re not diverting an emotional moment with a joke,” Leitch said. “Or where you’re intentionally subverting an over dramatic emotional moment with a joke just to bring it back to the rest of the movie. It’s trial and error, and it’s instinct. It’s not easy, I’ll say that. You can sometimes go, “Screw it, it’s Deadpool—we don’t give an F.” But you do, because there’s a story we’re trying to tell, and we’re trying to reach people and have people leave feeling satisfied in all respects in the story and in the comedy.”

Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut is on digital platforms now and hits Blu-ray and DVD on August 21.