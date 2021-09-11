Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Guess for Marvel Studios’ Mysterious New Movies

Sooner or later, Ryan Reynolds is going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wade Wilson. Until then, however, the beloved Deadpool star is doing his damnedest to guess what Marvel movies are coming next. Friday afternoon, Walt Disney Studios updated its slate of theatrical releases through the year 2024, which means Marvel Studios got four release dates for new movies it didn’t previously have.

The discourse was such a hot topic that Reynolds himself responded to all the hubbub, in typical Deadpool fashion. Between the unannounced dates in 2023, Reynolds guessed the next six movies include Fantastic 1 through Fantastic 3 — you know, a play on Fantastic Four, Gin Genie, Weekend at Blind Al’s, and Nick Fury Road.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Reynolds is jesting in his tweet, one of the undated movies is all but guaranteed to be his Deadpool 3, the movie likely serving as the character’s entry into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

My guesses:



– Fantastic 1

– Gin Genie

– Weekend at Blind Al’s

– Fantastic 2

– Nick Fury Road

– Fantastic 3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 10, 2021

“It’s something that is just a daily process,” Reynolds previously told Collider about working on the Deadpool 3 script. “Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige even confirmed with ComicBook.com in August that the studio already has hammered down a release timeframe, though we wouldn’t elaborate further on when that could be.

“We do,” Feige said about a release timeframe. “And the script is in the works and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently in theaters, while Eternals hits theaters on November 5th and Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17th.

What four movies do you think Marvel intends to release in 2024? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!