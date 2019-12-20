Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Bring Back Magical Christmas Sweater in Heartwarming Video and Photo

The saga of X-Men movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continues (as it has for all of 2019), and as we approach the Christmas holiday, the two actors are giving fans a nice shot of Christmas spirit. Reynolds and Jackman are giving fans the gift of bringing back the Magical Christmas Sweater, for a new video and photo shoot that should give movie geeks the Christmas thrill they’ve been looking for. Especially of wearing those gaudy Christmas sweaters is totally your thing. Never let be said that Deadpool and Wolverine are Grinches – because clearly they care!

Check out Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sporting that hot Magical Christmas Sweater look:

I can’t believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too. pic.twitter.com/mpaEfiGzuy — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 20, 2019

Of course, Hugh Jackman tried to make it nice, but Ryan Reynolds has to go and make it weird:

I don’t recall mentioning underwear. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 20, 2019

If you’re not familiar, The Magic Christmas Sweater is more than just a holiday season tradition for Ryan Reynolds – it’s an annual call to action for charity – specifically for the Hospital for Sick Children (aka SickKids). Check out the video that Ryan Reynolds posted to inspire charitable donations to SickKids:

And here’s more information about SickKids itself:

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), affiliated with the University of Toronto, is Canada’s most research-intensive hospital and the largest centre dedicated to improving children’s health in the country. As innovators in child health, SickKids improves the health of children by integrating care, research and teaching.

With a staff that includes professionals from all disciplines of health care and research, SickKids provides the best in complex and specialized care by creating scientific and clinical advancements, sharing knowledge and expertise and championing the development of an accessible, comprehensive and sustainable child health system.

While Hugh Jackman is done with X-Men and Marvel movies, Ryan Reynolds is currently awaiting official word on what will be next for his Deadpool franchise under Disney’s leadership. As of now, it’s been stated that Deadpool 3 is in development at Disney. Hopefully we learn more in 2020.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!