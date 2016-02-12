Ryan Reynolds Shows Off Deadpool Mask to Promote Voting

✖

As the election draws nearer, the political posts from people in Hollywood are growing more frequent. This week, we've seen comedy legend Mel Brooks and Batman star Michael Keaton in new videos to show their support for Joe Biden. The cast of the Avengers also got together for a "Voters Assemble" fundraiser to help Biden. Many celebrities have also taken to social media to encourage people to vote, including Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds took to Instagram today to encourage voting while showing off some selfies with a little Deadpool easter egg.

"Voting is happening right now. It’s important to have a plan. And a mask. Definitely wear a mask," Reynolds wrote. You can view the photos in the post below:

Recently, Reynolds made headlines when he announced the launch of The Group Effort Initiative, a new diversity and inclusion program that aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood. The program, run through his production banner Maximum Effort, plans to bring 10 to 20 trainees who are people of color or who are from marginalized communities regardless of age. Reynolds will pay to house and train them for his next feature film, giving them real-life film experience. The money to do it will come out of Reynolds' personal salary, and the idea will be to keep the trainees on set so that they can learn by doing.

As for Reynolds' upcoming movies, the actor will be seen next in Free Guy, which is currently sticking to its guns with that December 11th date.

"I always look at like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds said during a virtual Free Guy press conference. "The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. And I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world, and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

What do you think of Reynolds' latest photos? Tell us in the comments!