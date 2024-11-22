Marvel Reveals New Look at Sam Wilson’s Captain America Showdown With Red Hulk

It’s Captain America vs. Red Hulk on the cover of an upcoming Marvel comic, just in time for Captain America: Brave New World. The blockbuster film is the fourth in the Captain America franchise, but the first headlined by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Red Hulk makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Brave New World, and coincidentally, will cross paths with the Sentinel of Liberty in a new series titled Sam Wilson: Captain America. While Marvel fans wait for the big showdown between Captain America and Red Hulk on the big screen, the comics are providing a sneak peek.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the cover of February’s Sam Wilson: Captain America #2, along with a few interior pages for Sam Wilson: Captain America #1. The Issue #2 cover by Taurin Clarke features Red Hulk and Sam Wilson in a battle high above the ground, with Red Hulk delivering a left punch that Sam blocks with his red-white-and-blue shield. The fight will likely occur near one of the floating platforms that Red Hulk is hired as Head of Security for. Sam Wilson: Captain America has Sam investing a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true.

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 5)

EVAN NARCISSE & GREK PAK (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VS. RED HULK!

After Eaglestar shows its true colors, Sam tangles with their big, red and furious head of security. But another player is about to enter the fray: Josiah X! He’s got a new mission and a new look – but is he there to help Sam or pursue his own agenda?

image credit: marvel comics

Sam Wilson: Captain America is co-written by Greg Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader) and Evan Narcisse (Wakanda), and drawn by artist Eder Messias (Phases of the Moon Knight). Similar to Captain America: Brave New World, the limited series will see Sam Wilson and Red Hulk on opposite sides of this super spy thriller. When Captain America uncovers a nefarious plot parading itself as a new tech venture, he’ll be shocked to find that Red Hulk is running the company’s security.

First look at Sam Wilson: Captain America #1

“Working with Evan on this book has been an absolute dream. We’ve spent hours sharing big ideas, finishing each other’s thoughts, and cackling out loud over the story we’re cooking up. Seeing the pages roll in from Eder has been absolutely mind-blowing,” Pak shared.

“It’s going to be a fun, fast, high-octane adventure that also explores what it means to feel locked out of the American Dream. I feel pretty confident in saying Sam’s never flown through skies like these before,” Narcisse said.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Narcisse also gave his thoughts on the character of Sam Wilson: “One of the great things about Sam Wilson is that he straddles the line between everyman and super hero in classic Marvel fashion. The core of “Better Angels” will explore how he navigates that tension and how he and others have expanded the symbolism of the Captain America legacy in a very different way.”

“We’re pulling out all the stops to tell a story that matters, that goes deep into what it means for a Black social worker from Harlem to pick up the shield – and put on those wings! – while delivering massive action and thrills in the grand tradition of Marvel super spy science fiction,” Pak explained. “I particularly love how grounded the book is with characters like Sam’s fast-talking cousin Billie, my new favorite character ever, while taking to the sky in ways you’ve never seen! And yes, that’s a big tease! Don’t you dare miss it!”