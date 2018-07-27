Thanos Cosplay from SDCC Goes Viral

The cosplayers took San Diego Comic-Con by storm last week, just as they do every year. One cosplay in particular has grabbed the attention of the internet, going viral on Twitter not long after it was posted from the convention.

The cosplay that won this year’s Comic-Con is known as “Cholo Thanos,” and it’s easily one of the most memorable outfits from the entire convention.

You can take a look at the viral sensation in the tweet below!

Lmao someone really went to Comic Con as Cholo Thanos and the Infinity Chancla pic.twitter.com/NE9k1udqvy — 🐴⚡️ (@LoLApex) July 24, 2018

At the time of writing this article, the tweet has garnered more than 43,000 retweets, along with over 116,000 likes. While the post from @LoLApex is the one that went viral, the photo was originally taken by the folks over at The Nerd Lys.

Inspired by the villain of Avengers: Infinity War, “Cholo Thanos” mixes the year’s biggest film with a humorous look at parts of Hispanic culture. Along with the “cholo” look that the cosplayer created, he armed himself with the “Infinity Chancla.”

If you’re not familiar, chancla is the Spanish word for slipper, and it’s often used to refer to the slipper or sandal of a mother or grandmother who uses it as a punishment. Think about Miguel’s Abuelita in Disney/Pixar’s Coco, and how she used her sandal to chase off the guitar player in the beginning of the movie. That’s the joke that “Cholo Thanos” was going for, and it seems to have landed quite well.

The cosplayer that created “Cholo Thanos” is a Twitter user with the handle @battjuice, and he made clear in a tweet from the convention that he had a blast in his newest outfit. The tweet that went viral was from another user who asked to take his picture when they saw him outside the convention hall.

You can find more photos of “Cholo Thanos,” along with a ton of other great cosplay from SDCC by visiting The Nerd Lys Cosplay Gallery.

What did you think of the "Cholo Thanos" cosplay? Was it one of your favorites from the convention this year?