‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Gwyneth Paltrow Appears on ‘SNL’ With ‘Black Panther’ Jokes

Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to show that’s in on the joke about Goop.

Goop is the natural health company founded and owned by Paltrow. The company has been skewered by comedians and others for selling alternative medicine and for its ill-defined image.

On last night’s episode of SNL, Heidi Gardner reprised her role as Goop employee Baskin Johns. She flounders through an attempt to sell a product she doesn’t understand, claiming that it is made with ashwagandha from Wakanda. She calls in her supervisor, Pfeiffer, for help.

Pfeiffer is played by Paltrow, who imitates Gardner’s panicked fluster. They end the bit with one more call out to Black Panther, chanting “Ashwagandha forever.”

You can watch the entire segment in the video above.

Paltrow returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame. She’s said that this performance will mark her retirement from the role.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she said. “I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?’ I will always be there if they need me.”

Paltrow’s Potts is rumored to suit up in Iron Man armor of her own as Rescue in the upcoming Avengers film. She’ll help bring the 10-year story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe up until now to a close, just as she helped launch it in Iron Man in 2008.

Avengers: Endgame also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

What did you think of Gwyneth Paltrow’s appearance on Saturday Night Live? Let us know what you about it think in the comments section.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

