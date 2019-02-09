Sbarro Also Picks Marvel Over DC

Much to the delight of riled-up fans on either side of the aisle, brands suddenly started getting involved in debates on Twitter discussing who the premier publisher of the land is. Earlier this week, Wendy’s started the trend by claiming Marvel is the superior comic house.

Now, pizza chain Sbarro is getting in on the action — echoing the sentiments previously uttered by Wendy’s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a tough one, but the winner is… pic.twitter.com/cP9lc6Ty8B — Sbarro (@Sbarro) February 7, 2019

The entire movement can be traced back to comic book writer Gail Simone, who began tweeting at brands earlier in the week to ask them if they preferred reading comics from Marvel or DC. Simply enough, Wendy’s responded to Simone with a one-word answer: “Marvel.”

Though fans had their initial doubts that the brand hadn’t the slightest clue what they were talking about, one of the social media associates for the burger chain took the reins and started discussing various creators and comics with inquiring fans.

Loved Fraction’s Hawkeye, The Visions, and was super invested in the original Civil War. Anything with Joe Mad art still gives those super nostalgia vibes. Use the app, so a little behind on super current. Always love reading X-Men, and digging Black Panther. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 7, 2019

In the best possible response, Jim Lee and Dan DiDio — co-publishers of DC Comics — shared on image on their own social media platforms eating grub from a few of Wendy’s most well-known competitors — McDonald’s and Burger King.

View this post on Instagram Weekly Publishers meeting #havingitourway #dccomics A post shared by Dan DiDio (@dcdandidio) on Feb 8, 2019 at 2:35pm PST

Which side of the aisle are you on — Marvel or DC? Better yet, what’s your go-to spot for fast food burgers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!