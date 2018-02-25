Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Movie Gets a Fan-Made Poster

Fan outcry for a Black Widow solo movie helped push Marvel Studios to develop a film headlined by the dangerous superspy-slash-Avenger (Scarlett Johansson), inspiring massive positive fan reaction online.

The news inspired KeenanYoutube to design a John Wick: Chapter 2 style fan-made poster for the Black Widow movie, featuring Johnasson in Natasha’s throwback S.H.I.E.L.D. uniform alongside a logo sporting a bullet hole.

Actress Scarlett Johansson will soon meet with Black Widow screenwriter Jac Schaeffer (Olaf’s Frozen Adventure) to discuss the Avenger’s first solo outing, which remains in the “very early” stages of development.

Johansson, who has portrayed the agent-turned-superhero since 2010’s Iron Man 2, met with Marvel execs to discuss development of the script. The actress reprised the role in 2012’s The Avengers, 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, with Widow appearing briefly on-screen by way of video message in Thor: Ragnarok.

Avengers: Infinity War, teaming almost all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, sees an on-the-run Natasha sporting a fresh look, including blond hair and a green and black catsuit.

Johansson and several Marvel leading ladies — Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson, Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, and Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson — pitched an all-female Marvel movie to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, who was receptive of the idea.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi expressed interest in helming a Black Widow movie, saying he’d like to see the project as “something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be.”

“Because we know her story and it’s very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark,” Waititi explained. “But! What’s the funny version of that? What’s the more entertaining version of that?”

“I think there’s a way in with any of the characters,” Waititi said. “You just have to find it and find what honors what’s already there with the source material but also brings it into a more entertaining form for the audience.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.