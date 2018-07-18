SDCC 2018: Get An Exclusive Look At Alex Ross and Chip Kidd’s ‘Marvelocity’

ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the variant covers for Alex Ross and Chip Kidd‘s Marvelocity, coming exclusively to Comic Con International in San Diego this week.

The covers, each of which features a close-up on a single Marvel character by Ross (along with an Alex Ross Art-exclusive “group” cover featuring various heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe), will be available at Ross’s booth at Comic Con this week, beginning with preview night this evening.

Marvelocity is the new Marvel retrospective art book from Alex Ross and Chip Kidd, coming October 2 from Pantheon Books.

Fifteen years after his Eisner Award-winning Mythology, Kidd will release its long-awaited Marvel Comics counterpart. Marvelocity is a retrospective celebration of characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, the Avengers, the X-Men, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Fantastic Four.

Marvelocity includes more than 50 never-been-published sketches, paintings, photographs and working models, other preparatory art, and a 14-panel portfolio gallery of Marvel’s most beloved characters. And Ross has written a new 10-page story pitting Spider-Man against the Sinister Six — the webslinger’s most popular villains.

This year at SDCC, Alex Ross Art is unveiling 4 never-before-seen Marvelocity variant covers. These covers will be on display at Alex Ross Art Booth #2415 along with a preview of the Marvelocity book.

Marvelocity: The Alex Ross Art Edition will premiere at San Diego Comic Con on preview night, July 18, 2018. Pre-orders will be available exclusively at Alex Ross Art Booth #2415, with limited quantities also available at alexrossart.com

The Alex Ross Art Edition of Marvelocity features an exclusive wraparound cover done in homage to the classic Fantastic Four #100 comic by Jack Kirby. The new painting includes all of the adversaries that the FF were pitted against from this milestone issue.

“Jack Kirby is the single greatest influence in comics history, and, in my life, he’s become the single greatest hero I have,” Ross said in a statement. “I adore his art style. I loved it when I was a kid, and as I’ve gotten older, I’ve become a bigger fan as time goes on.”

Fans will be able to pre-order the book at San Diego Comic Con, exclusively available from Alex Ross Art at Booth #2415. For those who can’t make it to the con, a limited number of copies will also be available at alexrossart.com. Those interested in the online pre-order are strongly encouraged to sign up for the waitlist.