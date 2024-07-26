SDCC 2024: Chris Hemsworth on His Uncertain MCU Future: “Waiting for the Phone Call…”

Chris Hemsworth will bring his talent to the big screen this fall with Transformers One, stepping into the role of Optimus Prime and embodying him during his younger years before the War for Cybertron has torn everything apart. Speaking with ComicBook on the press line for Transformers One (after the animated movie rocked Hall H with a huge panel), we spoke with Hemsworth about his role in the film, but also, naturally, when he might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Specifically we asked Hemsworth what the odds would look like about our next potential conversation, would it be for a Thor 5 or for Avengers 5?

“Oh!” Hemsworth said. “Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe and if there’s more to come then I’m excited about it. Nothing official yet. I’m sort of waiting for the phone call and, and waiting for the news to see, let’s see what happens. But, you know, I love it.”

The last time we saw Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, a sequel that wasn’t as well received as the one that preceded it. But with previous announcements by Marvel Studios confirming that Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars are coming down the pipeline it really is unclear when he might next appear.

It was previously reported that Marvel Studios was considering a fifth that Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi would not be the one behind the camera. The Oscar-winning Waititi himself previously said he wouldn’t be returning, while Hemsworth has opined about pushing the character even further with new blood.

“I mean you look at Thor 1 and 2 they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it’s just about re-inventing it,” Hemsworth previously said on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. “And I’ve had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I’ve said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk of getting lazy I think, like ‘Ah, I know what I’m doing,’ you know? So I don’t know – again, I don’t even know if I’m invited back. But if I was, I think it’d have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs].”

Marvel Studios is scheduled to have their trademark Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this Saturday, July 27, at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET.